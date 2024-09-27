News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, LRCX, MU

September 27, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

September 27, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 42,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 218.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 16,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 310,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 20,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

