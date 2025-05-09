Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, GOOG, AKAM

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 215,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 21,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,694 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, GOOG options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Benfords Law Stocks
Institutional Holders of LM
PREJ Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.