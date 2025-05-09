Markets
FSLR

Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, GOOG, AKAM

May 09, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 49,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 215,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 21,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,694 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, GOOG options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

