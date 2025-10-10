Notable Friday Option Activity: FLR, MOS, JNJ

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 19,559 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 41,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLR options, MOS options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
