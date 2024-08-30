Notable Friday Option Activity: FLR, K, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 19,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 5,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kellanova (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 105,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 33,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 41,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

