Notable Friday Option Activity: FLR, K, MCD

Kellanova (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 105,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 33,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 41,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLR options, K options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TURN Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVY
LUXH Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.