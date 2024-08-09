Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVN, LRCX, SNOW

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 12,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 39,543 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
