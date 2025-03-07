Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, FSLR, CAVA

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 19,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 22,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
