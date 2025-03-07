News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, FSLR, CAVA

March 07, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 8,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 859,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 19,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 22,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

