Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, CARR, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 203,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1767.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 15,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 69,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 204.7% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 17,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 177,372 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 201.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 14,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

