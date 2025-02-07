Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, MU, DELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 99,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 11,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 106,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 40,333 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, MU options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.