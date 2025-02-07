News & Insights

Markets
FCX

Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, MU, DELL

February 07, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 99,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 11,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 106,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 40,333 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, MU options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MED
 INTC Options Chain
 VRTU Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MED-> INTC Options Chain-> VRTU Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
MU
DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.