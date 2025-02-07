Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, MU, DELL

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 106,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 4,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 40,333 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
