Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AMZN, PANW

August 09, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 31,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 407,298 contracts, representing approximately 40.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 49,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 15,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

