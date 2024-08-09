Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AMZN, PANW

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 407,298 contracts, representing approximately 40.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 49,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 15,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, AMZN options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TCON Price Target
AutoZone DMA
CEQP Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.