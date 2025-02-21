Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, ADBE, V

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, ADBE options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IVVD shares outstanding history
Funds Holding AGGE
DO Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.