EXPE

Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, ADBE, V

February 21, 2025 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 11,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:

