Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, ANET, ANF

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 6,867 contracts, representing approximately 686,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 7,940 contracts, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
