Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, ANET, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 24,749 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 7,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 6,867 contracts, representing approximately 686,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 7,940 contracts, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, ANET options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

