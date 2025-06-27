Notable Friday Option Activity: ETN, GEV, DAL

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 19,880 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 49,611 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
