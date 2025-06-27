Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ETN, GEV, DAL

June 27, 2025 — 02:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total of 53,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 242.3% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 19,880 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 49,611 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETN options, GEV options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

