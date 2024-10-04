Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, AAP, AFRM

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 16,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 51,014 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, AAP options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ICCM market cap history
TBPH shares outstanding history
WNS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.