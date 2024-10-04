News & Insights

Markets
DVN

Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, AAP, AFRM

October 04, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 51,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 10,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 16,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 51,014 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, AAP options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ICCM market cap history
 TBPH shares outstanding history
 WNS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN
AAP
AFRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.