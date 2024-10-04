Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, AAP, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 51,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 10,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 16,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 51,014 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, AAP options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.