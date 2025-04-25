Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, ASTS, KNSL

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 57,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,300 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,400 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, ASTS options, or KNSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
FTV YTD Return
Bank of York Mellon MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.