Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, ASTS, KNSL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 4,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 448,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 675,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 1,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 57,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 4,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,300 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,400 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

