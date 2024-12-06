Notable Friday Option Activity: DOMO, AA, NKE

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 63,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 118,815 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.