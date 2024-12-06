News & Insights

Markets
DOMO

Notable Friday Option Activity: DOMO, AA, NKE

December 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO), where a total of 3,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.4% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 63,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 118,815 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 8,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOMO options, AA options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Options Channel
 ATAT Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MYCC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Options Channel -> ATAT Stock Predictions -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MYCC -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOMO
AA
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.