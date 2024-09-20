Notable Friday Option Activity: DOCN, SPOT, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 7,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 796,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 33,094 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

