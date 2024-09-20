News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DOCN, SPOT, SQ

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

September 20, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 7,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 796,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 33,094 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

