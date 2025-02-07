Notable Friday Option Activity: ON, DLTR, LULU

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 6,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ON options, DLTR options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
BCSO Videos
PVH Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.