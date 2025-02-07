News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ON, DLTR, LULU

February 07, 2025 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total volume of 38,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 6,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ON options, DLTR options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

