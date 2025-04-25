Notable Friday Option Activity: DLR, IGT, RIVN

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 7,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 749,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 157,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 38,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLR options, IGT options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Floating Rate Preferreds
QLD YTD Return
QQQX Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.