Notable Friday Option Activity: DLR, IGT, RIVN

April 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 12,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 7,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 749,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 157,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 38,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

