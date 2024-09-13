Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, AFRM, RCL

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 108,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 14,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 2,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, AFRM options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AVDG Videos
Institutional Holders of GSRM
Funds Holding Truist Financial
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.