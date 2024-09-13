News & Insights

DJT

Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, AFRM, RCL

September 13, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 63,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 108,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 14,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 2,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
