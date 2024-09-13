Notable Friday Option Activity: DJT, AFRM, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 63,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 3,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 108,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 14,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 2,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, AFRM options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

