Notable Friday Option Activity: DHR, HUT, MRNA

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 23,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 11,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 21,342 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
