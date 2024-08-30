Notable Friday Option Activity: DHR, HUT, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total volume of 11,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 3,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,100 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 23,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 11,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 21,342 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHR options, HUT options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

