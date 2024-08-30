News & Insights

Markets
DHR

Notable Friday Option Activity: DHR, HUT, MRNA

August 30, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total volume of 11,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,100 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 23,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 11,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 21,342 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DHR options, HUT options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PXMG
 GNFT Videos
 Institutional Holders of EDIG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHR
HUT
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.