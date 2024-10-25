Notable Friday Option Activity: DELL, INTC, BLK

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 227,313 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 21,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,192 contracts, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, INTC options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SD
MJN Videos
Institutional Holders of IDX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.