Notable Friday Option Activity: DELL, INTC, BLK

October 25, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 29,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 227,313 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 21,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,192 contracts, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, INTC options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

