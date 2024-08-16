News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: DECK, TTWO, INSM

August 16, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 1,932 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 193,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 8,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 821,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 7,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 766,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

