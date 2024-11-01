Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, MRNA, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 45,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 5,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 33,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 6,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, MRNA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

