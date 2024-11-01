Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, MRNA, COF

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 33,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 6,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 12,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
