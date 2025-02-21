News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, LYV, AFRM

February 21, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 38,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 11,178 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 40,458 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
