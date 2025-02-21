Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, LYV, AFRM

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 11,178 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 40,458 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
