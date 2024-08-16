Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, MRVL, DESP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 44,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 15,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 50,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Despegar.com Corp (Symbol: DESP) saw options trading volume of 4,765 contracts, representing approximately 476,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DESP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of DESP. Below is a chart showing DESP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

