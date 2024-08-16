News & Insights

Markets
CVS

Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, MRVL, DESP

August 16, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 44,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 50,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Despegar.com Corp (Symbol: DESP) saw options trading volume of 4,765 contracts, representing approximately 476,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DESP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of DESP. Below is a chart showing DESP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, MRVL options, or DESP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Energy Stocks
 DMYI shares outstanding history
 KVUE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
MRVL
DESP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.