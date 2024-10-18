Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, LW, TROW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 159,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 13,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 32,609 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 10,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, LW options, or TROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.