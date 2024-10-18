Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, LW, TROW

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 32,609 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 10,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
