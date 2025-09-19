Notable Friday Option Activity: CRSP, CALM, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP), where a total of 10,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

