Notable Friday Option Activity: CRSP, CALM, ABNB

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
