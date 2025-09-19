Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CRSP, CALM, ABNB

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP), where a total of 10,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 3,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 24,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSP options, CALM options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
