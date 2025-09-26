Notable Friday Option Activity: CROX, LLY, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 35,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.8% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 4,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 48,385 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 147.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 574,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 71,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, LLY options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

