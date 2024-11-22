News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CROX, DIS, WDAY

November 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 14,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 82,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 8,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 10,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

