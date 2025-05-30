Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, NFLX, TSLA

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 129,774 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 701.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 11,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 142,920 contracts, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares or approximately 405.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 11,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 3.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 309.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 196,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

