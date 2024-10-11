News & Insights

Markets
COST

Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, META, CRWD

October 11, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 44,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 223.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 263,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 216.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 24,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 93,074 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 215.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 9,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, META options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PXQ YTD Return
 NED Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of CBMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST
META
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.