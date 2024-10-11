Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, META, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 44,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 223.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 263,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 216.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 24,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 93,074 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 215.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 9,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

