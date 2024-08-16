Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, BA, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 22,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 68,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 511,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 85,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, BA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.