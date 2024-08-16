Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, BA, AAPL

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 68,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 511,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 85,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, BA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Marathon Oil Technical Analysis
SNDE Videos
GDXJ Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.