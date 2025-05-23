Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, AMZN, GOOGL

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 381,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 24,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 332,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 39,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, AMZN options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of LEAP
NVAX Price Target
ESE Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.