Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, AMZN, GOOGL

May 23, 2025 — 01:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 17,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1015 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1015 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 381,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 24,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 332,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 39,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, AMZN options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

