Notable Friday Option Activity: CORZ, PINS, UNH

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 55,650 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 21,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, PINS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SGL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMSI
FYX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.