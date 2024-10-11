News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CORZ, PINS, UNH

October 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 74,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 16,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 55,650 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 21,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, PINS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

