Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, CUBI, DELL

Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) options are showing a volume of 7,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.2% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 102,045 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 168.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 9,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, CUBI options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
