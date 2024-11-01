News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, CUBI, DELL

November 01, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 257,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 242.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 18,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) options are showing a volume of 7,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.2% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 102,045 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 168.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 9,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

