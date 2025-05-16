Notable Friday Option Activity: CNX, LYFT, IMMR

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 86,756 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) options are showing a volume of 1,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.26 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.26 strike highlighted in orange:
