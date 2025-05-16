Notable Friday Option Activity: CNX, LYFT, IMMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX), where a total of 10,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 86,756 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) options are showing a volume of 1,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.26 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNX options, LYFT options, or IMMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.