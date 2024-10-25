Notable Friday Option Activity: CNC, ELF, CRM

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 10,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 20,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
