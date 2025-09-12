Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, COF, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 77,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 7,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 13,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 202,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 20,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

