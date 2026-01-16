Notable Friday Option Activity: CLOV, BKNG, DKNG

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5370 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5370 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 123,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, BKNG options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: STL Split History
Institutional Holders of NMCX
AMAT Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.