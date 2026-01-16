Notable Friday Option Activity: CLOV, BKNG, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total volume of 129,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 256.5% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 65,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5370 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5370 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 123,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

