Markets
CLOV

Notable Friday Option Activity: CLOV, BKNG, DKNG

January 16, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total volume of 129,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 256.5% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 65,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 335,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5370 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 123,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, BKNG options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STL Split History
 Institutional Holders of NMCX
 AMAT Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
STL Split History-> Institutional Holders of NMCX-> AMAT Technical Analysis-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLOV
BKNG
DKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.