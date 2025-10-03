Notable Friday Option Activity: CI, IBM, NEE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total of 8,338 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 2,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,600 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 29,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 52,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,200 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

