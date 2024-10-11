News & Insights

Markets
CELH

Notable Friday Option Activity: CELH, ENPH, PANW

October 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 102,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 9,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,100 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 30,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 28,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, ENPH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ECF Historical Stock Prices
 Aon market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CELH
ENPH
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.