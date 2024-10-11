Notable Friday Option Activity: CELH, ENPH, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 102,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 9,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,100 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 30,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 28,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, ENPH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.