Notable Friday Option Activity: CELH, ENPH, PANW

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 30,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 28,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELH options, ENPH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ECF Historical Stock Prices
Aon market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBAT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.