Markets
CEG

Notable Friday Option Activity: CEG, DVA, LLY

May 09, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total of 19,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 7,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 4,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 23,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CEG options, DVA options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of ECX
 DNN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of ECX-> DNN Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
DVA
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.