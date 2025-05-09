Notable Friday Option Activity: CEG, DVA, LLY

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 4,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 23,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:
