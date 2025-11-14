Markets
CCOI

Notable Friday Option Activity: CCOI, HCC, LHX

November 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), where a total of 22,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.5% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 11,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 121.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) options are showing a volume of 13,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCOI options, HCC options, or LHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Bill Ackman Stock Picks
 HXL shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding NIXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Bill Ackman Stock Picks-> HXL shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding NIXT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCOI
HCC
LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.