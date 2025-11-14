Notable Friday Option Activity: CCOI, HCC, LHX

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 11,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 121.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) options are showing a volume of 13,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CCOI options, HCC options, or LHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Bill Ackman Stock Picks
HXL shares outstanding history
Funds Holding NIXT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.