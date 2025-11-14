Notable Friday Option Activity: CCOI, HCC, LHX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), where a total of 22,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.5% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 10,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 11,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 121.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) options are showing a volume of 13,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

