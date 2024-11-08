Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, WYNN, DE

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 28,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 10,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, WYNN options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SUSQ Split History
RGLD Options Chain
Institutional Holders of IFIX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.