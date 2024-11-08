News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, WYNN, DE

November 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 22,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 28,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 10,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

