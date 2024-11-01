Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, M, ESS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 12,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 26,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 16,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) options are showing a volume of 2,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of ESS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ESS. Below is a chart showing ESS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

