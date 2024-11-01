Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, M, ESS

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 26,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 16,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) options are showing a volume of 2,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of ESS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ESS. Below is a chart showing ESS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, M options, or ESS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
