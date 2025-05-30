Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, JPM, RPD

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 35,051 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 4,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, JPM options, or RPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
SHFS Insider Buying
Funds Holding NMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.