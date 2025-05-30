Markets
CAVA

Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, JPM, RPD

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 16,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 35,051 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 4,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, JPM options, or RPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
 SHFS Insider Buying
 Funds Holding NMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman-> SHFS Insider Buying-> Funds Holding NMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
JPM
RPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.