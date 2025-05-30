Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, JPM, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 16,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 35,051 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 4,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

