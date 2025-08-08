Markets
CAVA

Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, ALAB, OUST

August 08, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 19,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 41,994 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,100 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 17,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

