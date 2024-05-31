Notable Friday Option Activity: CARR, ADSK, ALB

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,906 contracts, representing approximately 690,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 14, 2024, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 9,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 919,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.