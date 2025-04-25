Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, IONQ, RGTI

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 75,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025, with 5,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,500 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 120,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 23,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
