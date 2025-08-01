Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, MPWR, XOM

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 2,386 contracts, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 61,157 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, MPWR options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of QIPT
USPH shares outstanding history
INTS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.