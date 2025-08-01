Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, MPWR, XOM

August 01, 2025 — 01:45 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 19,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 2,386 contracts, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 61,157 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 6,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BX options, MPWR options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

